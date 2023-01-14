Amroha Karni Sena chief, 37 others booked for ‘assaulting widow, sister

A TOTAL of 38 people, including the Amroha district unit chief of the Karni Sena, were booked for allegedly storming into the house of a 40-year-old widow and attacking her and the younger sister with clubs and lathis late Tuesday night.

The Karni Sena activists alleged that the woman is involved in flesh trade and has become a nuisance for those living in the locality.

The woman has sent a written complaint to Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Langeh who directed the Gajraula police station in-charge to lodge an FIR in this connection and take action against those found guilty.

However, no arrest has been made in this connection so far.

The complainant has also claimed that the Karni Sena members also set her house ablaze. Gajraula police station in-charge Arihant Siddarth said, “We have lodged FIR against 38 persons, including district Karni Sena chief Shivam Kumar Rana and 24 others by name. The rest have not been identified yet. Our investigation is underway. We are verifying their addresses and hopefully will make arrests by Saturday.”

The complainant alleged that around 35 to 40 people carrying clubs and lathis barged into her house. “My younger sister who lives in New Delhi had come to meet me. The Karni Sena people led by Shivam Rana badly thrashed us. We saved ourselves by locking ourselves inside a room. They have claimed that I am involved in a prostitution racket. The allegation is baseless. Their actual motive was to instil fear among us so that they could take forcible possession of our house,” she claimed.

If she does not get justice she would take up the issue with the National Commission for Women, the woman said.

Rana, however, claimed that they were sure that the woman is part of a prostitution racket and it will not be allowed at any cost. “We stand by our claim. We will soon be meeting the SP in this connection,” he said.