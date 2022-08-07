Amroha cattle deaths: BDO submits report; police say hunt on for main accused

August 7, 2022 2:51:40 am
A report submitted by the Block Development Officer (BDO) in Amroha has not ruled out the possibility of the main accused — who supplied fodder to a cow shelter at Santhalpur village — allegedly deliberately sprinkling a high quantity of insecticide on the fodder for bovines that allegedly killed at least 60 of them and led to dozens falling ill on Thursday.
The BDO (Gangeshwari Block), Renu Kumari submitted her report to Amroha District Magistrate Bal Krishan Tripathi. An FIR was registered at Adampur police station against the main accused, identified only as Tahir, and two others. They have been booked under IPC sections 295 A (Deliberate acts,intended to outrage feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious feeling), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc.) 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc),120 A (Criminal Conspiracy) and 24 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common cause) besides relevant sections of the UP Cow Slaughter Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
“Eight persons, including six employees of the cow shelter at Santhalpur, the suspended Village Development Officer, Mohammed Anas have been taken into custody. We will also question the gram pradhan Ram Autar Singh. Five police teams have been formed to trace the accused,” said SP (Amroha) Aditya Langeh.
Meanwhile, a three-member team from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, tested the sample of the fodder and found “over-use of Nitrate” in the insecticide. “Normally, farmers do not sprinkle such a quantity of Nitrate on crops to prevent these from being destroyed by insects but we have found an overdose of it in the fodder,” said K P Singh, Joint Director, IVRI, who led the team of experts.
Subscriber Only Stories
State Minister for Secondary Education Gulabo Devi, who inspected the cow shelter on Friday, said that those arrested in this connection will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). “We should teach such elements a lesson for life so that no one dares to indulge in such condemnable acts,” she said.
“We have arrested eight persons including six ad hoc employees of the cow shelter,” said Ram Prakash Sharma, in-charge of Adampur police station.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
GCCI writes to Union Minister seeking revision of hospital charges
Liquor wars: Govt trains guns on former L-G, Sisodia says he changed stance on vends
BJP firefights after video shows man abusing woman in Noida: ‘No association with party’
Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease cases up, parents want online classes
CWG wrestling: After anxious moments off the mat to ‘make weight’, Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on it to win gold
Weekly Horoscope, August 7, 2022 – August 13 , 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Man attacked over ‘social media status supporting Nupur Sharma’; 14 booked
Mumbai: Moderate rainfall; monsoon activity to stay, says IMD
Money laundering case: ED quizzes Varsha Raut for 10 hrs
Should be ready for civic polls: Ajit Pawar tells party workers
Centre junks 3-year Byculla zoo plan to procure zebras from Israel
Two killed in road mishap on Pune-Solapur Rd