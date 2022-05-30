Among BJP’s six RS nominees from UP, Laxmikant Bajpai and ex-Gorakhpur MLA

The BJP on Sunday announced six candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh. Among those fielded from UP are former state BJP unit president Laxmikant Bajpai and former Gorakhpur MLA Radha Mohan Das Agrawal.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Bajpai is a prominent Brahmin face from western Uttar Pradesh and was in political oblivion since current Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya replaced him as the state unit chief in 2016. He had lost the Assembly election from Meerut in 2017. Last year, the BJP had appointed him chairperson of the party’s joint committee to screen names of the leaders who wish to take BJP membership ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Agarwal, who is a professional doctor, is the former Gorakhpur Urban MLA. He made way for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest from the constituency in this year’s Assembly elections.

In 2002 polls, Adityanath had backed him as the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha candidate against BJP nominee Shiv Pratap Shukla. Agarwal later contested the elections as the BJP candidate from the same seat and won in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

The party has also nominated Baburam Nishad, an OBC leader who is also chairperson of UP Pichda Varg Vitt Evam Vikash Nigam with the rank of state minister. Nishad hails from Bundelkhand regions and was in charge of Jalalpur seat during the Assembly election.

The BJP has also nominated state vice-president Surendra Singh Nagar, whose Rajya Sabha term is expiring on July 4. A prominent leader from the Gujjar community in western Uttar Pradesh, Nagar had begun his political career as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in 1998 as an Independent candidate.

The two women candidates from the state are Sangeeta Yadav, former MLA from Chauri Chaura and national secretary of BJP’s Mahila Morcha, and Darshana Singh, the national vice-president of Mahila Morcha. Yadav was denied a ticket to contest in this year’s Assembly election this time. Singh is from Chandauli district and a former state president of the Mahila Morcha.

Of the 11 seats that fall vacant on July 4, five were from the BJP, four from the Samajwadi Party, two from BSP and one from Congress. However, with the Congress, which has only two MLAs in the Assembly, and BSP, which has only one MLA, the two parties may not be able to get their candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is likely to announce two more candidates on Monday, a party leader said.

May 31 is the last date for filing nominations.