Amit Shah meets senior party leaders, reviews public response of yatras

Four days before the BJP’s six ‘Jan Vishwas Yatras’ reach a final stop, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with senior party leaders to review the public response of these rallies and other programmes. These yatras had started from six different locations on December 19.

Shah, who has addressed eight public meetings during the yatras, reached the party state headquarters in Lucknow Thursday for the meeting where CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, national general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan (party’s election in-charge), Union minister Anurag Thakur, organisational in-charge Radha Modhan Singh and leaders in-charge of six regional units were present. Adityanath has also participated in eight public meetings at different yatras.

“The agenda of the meeting was to assess the feedback received during Jan Vishwas Yatras. These yatras are very important to create an atmosphere in the party’s favour and assess the public’s response. Campaigns to contact the beneficiaries of various government schemes were also in the agenda. Shah himself has addressed several rallies in these yatras, and he would have assessed the situation very well from the dais,” said a party leader.

Shah reached Lucknow after addressing three public meetings in Moradabad, Aligarh and Unnao earlier in the day. Before this, Shah had addressed yatra meetings in Kanganj, Jalaun, Hardoi, Sultanpur and Bhadohi.

On Friday, Shah will offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi and a makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya before addressing a public meeting there. He is later scheduled to address rallies in Sant Kabir Nagar and Bareilly. The BJP leader will lead a road show in Bareilly where the Braj region yatra will conclude on Friday. Adityanath will conclude the western UP yatra in Rampur on Friday.

“With his sharp attack on the SP and BSP, and their leaders like Mukhtar Ansari and Azam Khan, Shah has kept the campaign on a high-voltage with a pro-Hindutva line,” said the BJP leader quoted above.

Thursday’s meeting came hours after the Election Commission concluded its three-day UP tour to assess the preparations for the assembly elections.