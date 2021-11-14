Amit Shah links SP to Jinnah, praises Yogi for ‘ending’ UP mafia

ADDRESSING a public meeting here Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that while for the BJP, ‘JAM’ stands for “Jan Dhan Bank account, Aadhaar card and a mobile for every person”, for the Samajwadi Party, it was about “Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar (don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari)”. He also called the youth of Azamgarh his “jigar ke tukde (a piece of his heart)”.

Accusing the SP of indulging in politics of vote bank, appeasement and caste divide, and of orchestrating riots, the senior BJP leader asked if the people preferred the BJP’s ‘JAM’ or SP’s. He also praised the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it had brought an end to this.

In his speech, Adityanath said the university whose foundation was laid by Shah earlier during the day would change Azamgarh into “Aryamgarh”. The BJP has been demanding that Azamgarh’s name be changed to Aryamgarh, the name the RSS uses for the city (Aryam is said to mean god).

Continuing the BJP’s attacks on the SP, the Home Minister said: “As elections come closer, Akhilesh Yadav finds Jinnah (Mohammad Ali Jinnah) a great person.” He added that none among the minority community present in the crowd — Azamgarh has a substantial minority population — would agree with Akhilesh. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the MP from Azamgarh, recently named Jinnah among those who had fought for India’s Independence.

A shrine of Goddess Saraswati was going to be built in the same Azamgarh district that under the SP government was “globally known for its kattarwadi soch (radical mindset)” and as “a shelter for terrorism”, Shah said.

He said the state university whose foundation was laid Saturday marked the beginning of “change”, and that instead of “anti-national activities”, Azamgarh’s youth would now contribute to development of the country.

Shah said the Adityanath government had rid the state of “mafias and mosquitoes”. Citing the alleged “exodus” of Hindus from Kairana under SP rule due to extortion — an Indian Express report had found discrepancies in this claim — Shah said the mafia has now been forced to leave the state.

A PTI report said that at another public meeting in neighbouring Basti, Shah praised Adityanath for bringing “vikas ki aandhi (development wave)” to the state.

Addressing the rally, Adityanath welcomed the setting up of the new university, and on Shah’s suggestion, announced that it will be named after Raja Suheldev (who is said to have defeated a purported nephew of the Turkic conqueror Mahmud of Ghazni in battle). The electorally important Rajbhar and Pasi castes see Suheldev as an iconic figure.



Adityanath accused Akhilesh of not visiting the constituency even during the Covid pandemic and “misleading the public” before elections.

The CM said Azamgarh suffered from “a crisis of identity” earlier, with hotels refusing to take in its youth. He blamed people who “divided society in the name of caste” and made money for their own families for this.

Adityanath claimed to have been attacked in Azamgarh in 2007, and alleged that an ABVP worker had been killed on Shibli National College campus for demanding the singing of Vande Mataram on Republic Day. Now, “no one can dare carry out such a killing”, he said.