Deoband in tour, Shah invokes ‘safety’, claims ‘false’ riot cases

Hitting the campaign trail in western UP again in support of the BJP candidates, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday visited Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur districts, even as he had to cancel his door-to-door canvassing in both the districts, including in Saharanpur’s Deoband, due to the presence of large crowds.

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said he did not have “shame” while talking “lies” about the prevailing law and order situation in UP where the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has chased away criminals and mafias who, the Union Minister charged, flourished during the previous Akhilesh-led SP regime.

Assembly Polls 2022 LIVE | Ex-UP minister Rangnath Mishra joins BJP

Showing apparent concern towards RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, an SP ally, Shah told a gathering in Muzaffarnagar, “There was a press conference of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary here (yesterday) and Akhilesh said they stay together. We can also see they are seen together these days. But, we all know this togetherness is going to stay only till the counting of votes. If his (Akhilesh) government is formed, then Jayant will be left aside and Azam Khan and Ateeq Ahmed will sit there.”

Eyeing on votes of Jats and farmers, Shah invoked iconic Jat leader, late prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, and farmers’ leader Mahendra Singh Tikait.

He also raked up the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, asking if anyone can forget these riots which had occurred under the watch of the SP government. Alleging that police had acted with “vote bank” in mind during the Muzaffarnagar riots, the Union Home Minister said, “The victims were made accused and accused the victims, and thousands of fake cases were lodged.”

Targeting the SP chief on the law and order issue, Shah reeled off comparative crime figures under the Adityanath government and the Akhilesh dispensation, and dared the latter to come out with the SP regime data. “All ‘goondas’ (hooligans) have run away from the boundary of Uttar Pradesh. As per our promise, the Yogi Adityanath government has chased away goondas and mafias. When Behenji’s party (BSP) came to power, it talked of one caste, the Congress talked of one family and Akhilesh ji of goondas, mafias and appeasement, but the BJP talked of security and development,” he said.