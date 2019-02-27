Bring back Modi who has zero tolerance for terrorism, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday made a pitch for a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that “no other leader in the world has such zero tolerance for terrorism”. He cited the strike by Indian Air Force across the Line of Control (LoC) and the surgical strike after the Uri attack.

Speaking at the launch of Kamal Jyoti campaign of the BJP in Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Tuesdsay, Shah asked: “Whether Gathbandhan can keep the country secure or Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“Narendra Modi had promised to secure the country in 2014. The surgical strike in reply to the Uri attack and Tuesday’s air strike have sent a message that for the security of India, the army of the country and government can go to any extent.”

Shah posed a question to the crowd, “Desh ki suraksha yeh gadhbandan ke log sunishchit kar sakte hain ya Modi ji sunishchit kar sakte hain? (Who can secure the country, people of alliance or Modi…)?” The crowd chorused in reply, “Modi, Modi.”

Shah then said, Who can give an apt reply to Pakistan, who can finish terrorism, who can work for welfare of poor, who can make India a superpower. If anyone can do all these work, it is only our dear leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Shah said after the attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, there was demand from different parts of the country to take action so that one would think 10 times before taking such a step. “On Tuesday morning, the Indian Air Force finished the terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to ensure that they do not bring any more damage to the country.”

Claiming that no other leader in the world has a zero tolerance policy for terrorism like Modi, Shah said, “Modi ji ki jo majboot icha shakti hai aur atakanwad ke khilaf zero tolerance ki jo bhavna hai who bhavna vishwa mein kisi bhi neta ke paas nahi… (The strong will power of Modi ji and his zero tolerance against terrorism is not present in any other leaders of the world).”

He then asked the crowd to take a pledge with their fist up in the air to bring back the BJP government, to which they obliged.