Amit Shah meets senior BJP leaders amid buzz over cabinet, organisational rejig

Amid buzz over a reshuffle in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet and organisational changes in the state BJP unit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting with senior leaders at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday.
On his way to the airport after inaugurating the UP Diwas ceremony at Rashtra Prerna Sthal, Shah held the meeting. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Brajesh Pathak, party state president Pankaj Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, and other state general secretaries were present in the meeting that lasted for about 30 minutes.
“By holding the meeting with top functionaries of the government and party organisation, Shah has sent out a clear message that both the government and the party will have to work together over the next one year to ensure BJP victory for the third consecutive time in the state next year,” said a BJP leader.
With the state elections scheduled next year, the reshuffle of the state cabinet is expected to accommodate new ministers to set the caste and regional equations right. Currently, both the chief minister and party state president are from Gorakhpur in Eastern UP.
Also, Pankaj Chaudhary, who was elected state president in December, has to constitute the new state committee, regional committee, and district committees as soon as possible to set the organisation ahead of the assembly elections.
Notably, those aspiring for a position in the state organisation as well as the state cabinet are making rounds of the state headquarters in Lucknow and the central headquarters in Delhi.
Meanwhile, the party has currently deployed the entire state organisation in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls. After the end of the first phase, data showed that the state’s predominantly urban districts are facing a higher number of voter deletions than their relatively rural counterparts, triggering concern among the party. The BJP central leadership has held several rounds of meetings with the state leaders regarding the electoral exercise.
