Ayodhya: Amit Shah dares Oppn to stop Ram temple construction

Launching a scathing attack from the temple town of Ayodhya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dared Opposition parties to stop the construction of the Ram temple, and asked people who was responsible for keeping “Ram Lalla in a tent”.

Addressing a public meeting after visiting the under-construction Ram temple site, Shah alleged that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath’s in the state, unlike previous SP and BSP governments, had restored the pride in faith. He asked people not to forget those who ordered firing at ‘kar sevaks’.

“Jo rokna chahte they main kehna chahta hun rok sake to rok lo. Kisi mein rokne ka

dam nahi (Those wanted to stop the construction, I want to tell them if they

want to stop then stop. Nobody can dare to stop it),” said Shah, adding that a university and a proposed international airport in Ayodhya would be named after Lord Ram.

The Union minister asked the audience to think why “Ram Lalla had to live in a tent so far? Who stopped the construction so far? Who stopped Ram Navami celebrations? Who stopped Deepotsav? Who ordered canecharge on Ram Bhaktas?”

Besides visiting the construction site, Shah accompanied by Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra which is overseeing the Ram temple construction, also reviewed other development projects in Ayodhya. At the Ram temple site, Shah sought blessings for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and prayed for BJP’s victory in the upcoming assembly polls.

Underlining that the country was “lucky” to have Modi as its prime minister, Shah said, “SP-BSP ke sashan mein bua babua ke sashan mein humari astha ke pratikon ka samman nah hota tha. Aj Narendra Modi ji aur UP mein Yogi ji astha ko gaurav pradan karne ka kaam kar rahe hain. (During SP and BSP governments, symbols of faith were not respected. However, today, Narendra Modiji (at the Centre) and Yogiji in Uttar Pradesh are working to restore the pride of faith).”

On the recent UP raids on businessmen, Shah wondered why SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was troubled (Bhai Akhilesh apko kya taklif hai?) and alleged that the smell of the “Samajwadi itra” was spreading across the state.

“Aaj jab raidain chal rahi hain to unke pet mein gubar ho raha hai… mitron apki takleef hai, in kale dhan walon ke yahan raid dali apko taklif hai… Modi ji ko raid

dalni chahiye ki nahi chahiye? (Today raids are going on. Why are they troubled? Friends, are you troubled? Do you feel that raids should be conducted on those who have acquired black money? Do you feel that Modiji should order such raids?)” Shah asked the audience.

Continuing his attack on Akhilesh, Shah dared him to roll back Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and triple talaq. “Akhilesh Babu, if your second generation also comes, neither Article 370 is going to come back nor the triple talaq,” Shah said. In 2019, the Central government scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

Shah said there used to be three “Ps” during the SP government — “pariwarvaad”, “pakshpaat” and “palayan” — and today there were three ‘Vs’ “vikas, vyapar” and “sanskratik virasat”. Ayodhya was the biggest example of the three Vs, he said.

Listing development works undertaken by the BJP government in Ayodhya and other cities, Shah said a medical college would be named after Raja Dasharath, father of Lord Ram.

The Union minister praised Adityanath for ridding the state of the “mafia rule” and Modi for preventing the entry of terrorists into the country from Pakistan.