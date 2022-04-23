Amid uptick in Covid cases, UP govt asks officials to focus on tracing, testing

A TOTAL of 188 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported – mainly from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghazaibad and Lucknow – in the past 24 hours, taking the count of active cases to 1,044. Of these, while Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 108 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of active cases in the district to 569, Ghaziabad reported 38 fresh cases taking the total active cases to 189, while Lucknow reported 10 fresh cases with total active cases to 67.

The state government has already made masks compulsory in the regions reporting high number of fresh Covid cases i.e. districts of the National Capital Region (NCR) and Lucknow.

Officials have been asked to focus on tracing and testing. They have also been asked to identify the individuals who are yet to be vaccinated and cover them and also spread awareness about booster doses.

Meanwhile, in order to connect with the masses for prevention and control of disease and also to make them aware about the health welfare schemes, the Uttar Pradesh Health Department this Friday launched a unique initiative “Doctor se suniye” to connect doctors and experts directly with the masses through an online platform. In the first such interaction this Friday, experts raised awareness about the disease and preventive measures to be taken and

also replied to the questions.

The first session was presided over by Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad himself for over two hours from the state headquarters and was launched by Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak. Experts from different health organisations, including WHO and UNICEF, spoke at length about preventive measures to fight Covid-19.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, “In the first session today, we were able to connect to around two lakh people across the state. The web link was publicised through posters outside health centres and officials along with beneficiaries were connected through NIC centres. We hope to organise it once every two months.”