Amid reshuffle talks, Tawde holds back-to-back meetings with BJP leaders

Amidst talks of a reshuffle in the state Cabinet, as well as in the BJP organisation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of next year’s Assembly polls, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde held several rounds of back-to-back meetings with senior party leaders in Lucknow on Sunday.

From state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary to Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and several Cabinet ministers and senior party functionaries, Tawde met them all. He also met senior women functionaries, both in the organization and in the government. With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigning for the party in West Bengal, Tawde is likely to meet him on Monday.

Late in the evening, Chaudhary flew to Delhi, where he met senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources said, adding the senior leadership is holding discussions and is taking feedback to set the ground ready for the Assembly polls.

Party leaders said that with Assembly elections coming close, one of the significant tasks ahead is also to make a final call on the appointment of “suitable party workers and leaders” as chairpersons and Board members for several corporations that have been lying vacant for some time.

Soon after the first round of meetings with Tawde at BJP headquarters in Lucknow, Pankaj Chaudhary posted on X, “Today, at the BJP State office in Lucknow, a cordial welcome was extended to the Rajya Sabha MP and National General Secretary of Bhartiya Janta Party Vinod Tawde ji. During this time, meaningful discussions took place on various contemporary issues and the strengthening of the organisation.”

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who reached the party office earlier in the day to meet Tawde, said, “This is neither new nor is it sudden. Organisational process keeps on going as we all work on our party leadership’s directions. More significantly, pro-poor schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reached out to the masses, while the law and order under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being praised in every household. Now, polls are near. The BJP will form the government in full majority again, just like the record created in 2017.”

It is to be noted that since the appointment of Pankaj Chaudhary as state BJP chief, the party is yet to name his team that would include vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, as well as heads of regional teams.

Sources said that Tawde’s visit is likely to give the final go-ahead to these appointments.