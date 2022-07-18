Amid namaz row, Lulu Mall says it’s a place of business

Days after the Lulu Mall administration lodged a police complaint against unidentified people who offered namaz in the mall, the establishment issued a statement on Sunday saying it is “purely a place of business, which doesn’t discriminate against any caste, religion or any section of society”.

On July 14, an FIR was registered on a complaint from the Lulu Mall administration after a video of unidentified people offering namaz inside the mall went viral on social media.

The statement said: “Those who made a cheap attempt to offer namaz were complained about and an FIR was lodged.”

“We appeal to you to not target our esteemed establishment for selfish reasons and let us do business peacefully serving the consumers,” it said.

Two people were arrested Saturday after they entered the mall and recited the Hanuman Chalisa, police said.