Amid grim 3,000-mark, a glimmer: 4 out of 10 patients have recovered

Even as the recovery curve of coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh is following the total cases with a two-week gap, what has come as a relief for the government is the high rate of recovery, much above the national average.

By Wednesday, a total of 1,130 patients had recovered according to the state Health Department bulletin. With the total number of cases reaching close to 3,000 — 2,998 — on Wednesday, the rate of recovery in UP was 37.69 per cent. Roughly it means around four of 10 infected people have recovered so far.

The current national average, however, is 28.71 per cent.

The boost in the recovery rate has been due to a high number of patients getting discharged in the last two days. On Tuesday, for the first time, the single-day recovery figure surpassed the number of fresh cases – 185 recovery vis-a-vis 118 new cases. The trend continued on Wednesday with 143 recoveries and 118 new cases. The last two days of recoveries —328 — have helped the recovery rate jump from 29% to nearly 38%.

“Our recovery percentage has been continuously increasing. and at 37.69 percent it is much better than the national percentage of 28.71 percent,” Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh has the second-highest recovery rate after Andhra Pradesh among the 10 most infected states in the country. While the recovery rate in Andhra Pradesh with 1,777 cases is 41%, the recovery rate of Maharashtra is 18.46%, Gujarat 22.64%, Delhi 28.76%, Tamil Nadu, 31.39%, Rajasthan 31.39%, Madhya Pradesh 35%, Punjab 8.85% and West Bengal 18.2%.

Another comforting figure has been the low mortality rate. At 60 deaths, the coronavirus mortality rate in the state remained 2% – again less than the national average of 3.3%.

With a high recovery rate and low mortality rate, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stood below the 2,000 mark at 1,808 patients.

The fresh cases included 16 from Kanpur, 15 from Agra, 12 from Firozabad, 11 from Meerut, nine from Varanasi, seven from Banda and Aligarh each, six from Ghaziabad, five from Prayagraj, four each from Basti, Mathura and Sant Kabir Nagar, three each from Chitrakoot, Sidharthnagar, Jalaun and Hapur, and one each from Bulandshahr, Pratapgarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Shravasti and Kushinagar.

With 1,808 patients admitted in the isolation wards of medical colleges and other COVID-dedicated hospitals, only around 5 per cent of the total available isolation beds (37,919) are occupied at present. The state has 155 Level-1 hospitals, 69 Level-2 hospitals with oxygen supply and making a significant increase with 19 Level-3 hospitals that has ventilator facility. “Among the 37,919 isolation beds, more than 1,200 are beds with ventilator, and more ventilators are being arranged,” Prasad added.

Meanwhile, on the testing side, the state has crossed the 1-lakh test mark. “We are also doing fairly well in sampling, and with 20 government labs working in the state at present, we have tested at least 1.09 lakh people, so far. This includes 3,871 samples sent to different laboratories and 4,469 samples tested in those labs. With aggressive sampling, there was a backlog and we are clearing it. A total of 259 pools of 1,247 samples were tested on Tuesday, out of which 19 pools tested positive and the rest 240 negative,” Prasad said.

However, according to state Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal that more than 75 per cent patients admitted in the hospitals are completely asymptomatic and more sampling and testing is necessary.

Chitrakoot in Covid district list — migrants are three new cases

With Chitrakoot reporting its first coronavirus cases – three on Wednesday – a total of 67 districts have now been infected. But at the same time, all the patients in Mau and Azamgarh have been discharged, taking the number of districts without any active case to eight. Rests of the six districts are Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi, Kasganj and Etawah.

Chitrakoot CMO Dr Vinod Kumar said that those tested positive had returned form Surat during the second phase of the lockdown and were kept in quarantine. Samples of 10 migrants were taken and three of them have tested positive, said the CMO.

