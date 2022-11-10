Amid dengue uptick, govt says cases, deaths fewer than last yr

Twenty-year-old Alok Kumar, a carpenter from Hardoi district, is on the life support system at the dengue ward of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. Like Kumar, another 13 patients are admitted in the dengue ward, with another seven severely critical patients at the Infectious Diseases Hospital of the KGMU.

Despite government officials’ claim that the number of dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh is less than last year, the vector-borne fever is affecting many in the state.

“There are so many cases of dengue this year. Everyone I know has a family member who is unwell,” said Kumar Gaurav as he wait in a queue for getting his 61-year-old father admitted to the hospital.

According to government data, 9,085 dengue cases have been reported so far this year, with 10 deaths. The districts with the highest number of cases are Prayagraj, Lucknow, Barabanki, Ayodhya, and Ghaziabad.

“As compared to last year, the number of dengue cases reported this year is fewer. Till this time last year, more than 25,000 cases were reported, and more than 25 people had died,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director/State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

In the state capital Lucknow, a total of 1,066 dengue cases have been reported since January, according to the Health Department. “Last year, the number of dengue case was 1,978 for Lucknow,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, Information Officer, Health Department (Lucknow).

“There are nine hospitals of our department that have designated dengue wards. Out of the total 288 beds for dengue patients, 253 are empty. The number of cases is now falling,” Raghuvanshi added.

Advertisement

Doctors at the KGMU’s Medicine Department said the main cause for the spread of dengue this year has been the late monsoon. “Monsoon this year got stretched, and that is why the dengue season has stretched till November,” said a doctor.

According to in-charge of KGMU’s Infectious Diseases Hospital Himanshu D, the dengue virus varies from season to season, and as a result, the symptoms and its effect vary every year.

“The dengue virus has different types, called serotypes. There are four serotypes of the dengue virus, and all have different characteristics. For some years, the prevalent serotype is a weak one. This year, it could be possible that the serotype is the one that causes more damage to the body. There are serotypes one, two three and four. This year, serotype-2 is more rampant,” said a doctor at the KGMU’s medicine department.

Advertisement

“Another issue is that people focus on eating papaya, and other home remedies. While doing so, some of them forget the most basic treatment which is to hydrate one’s body. The serious patients coming to the hospitals are those who are seriously dehydrated and their cases become more complicated,” the doctor added.

“Most neighbourhoods have some breedings spots for mosquitos. These are generally clean water deposits like a cooler, a stray mug or bucket with water,” said another doctor.

The government has been running public awareness campaign asking people to adopt preventive measures and ensure that mosquitos don’t breed in their surrounding areas.

“The helpline number for dengue control is 1800-180-5145. People should call this number and not visit quacks,” Dr Agrawal said.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has started a city-wide campaign against the vector-borne disease in the state capital. “Under the campaign, the city is being fogged zone by zone. Anti-larva liquids are also being sprayed in the city. Cleaning of drains is being undertaken too,” said an official.