Amethi custodial death: 2 cops suspended, booked for murder

A station officer (SO) and a police outpost in-charge were suspended and a murder case was registered against them on Monday for alleged custodial death of a 35-year-old man detained in connection with two theft cases in Amethi.

Advertising

The suspect, Ram Avatar of Bhikharipur village in Amethi, was brought to Shivratanganj police station on Thursday night and was kept there under illegal detention there till Sunday.

His family alleged that he was tortured in the police lock-up. According to a police complaint filed by the family, the accused policemen – SO Gyanchandra Shukla and Inhauna police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Dhirendra Verma – pressured Ram Avatar to confess to the theft cases. Ram Avatar died during treatment at Singhpur community health centre on Sunday morning.

Inspector General (IG) of Faizabad range Sanjeev Gupta said the postmortem report has not ascertain the cause of death and viscera has been preserved for the lab test. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated.

Advertising

“The man was a theft suspect and he was brought to the police station for questioning. He died on Sunday under mysterious circumstances. We followed the National Human Rights Commission guidelines and sent the body for video recorded postmortem. We have registered a murder FIR against the two police officers, who have been suspended,” said the IG, adding the cause of death will ascertained later.

He confirmed that Ram Avatar was kept at the police station longer than needed. “If the person was involved in a criminal activity, he should have been sent to jail,” he said.

Circle Officer of Tiloi area Rajkumar Singh said the two police officers have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days) and and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He said Ram Avatar was picked up by SI Dhirendra Verma on Thursday night.