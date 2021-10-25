Amethi Cong worker ‘close to Gandhis’ held in extortion case

Lucknow POLICE on Sunday said they have arrested Congress worker Mohammad Rafiq, who is also known as “Allu Miyan”, in connection with a case of cheating, extortion and criminal conspiracy registered here. Rafiq is from Congress’s traditional stronghold Amethi and is considered close to the Gandhi family.

The police said Rafiq had a non-bailable warrant against his name and had been absconding. There were three more cases against him in Amethi, they said. He was held following a tip-off. The Congress claimed that Rafiq, an active party worker in his fifties, was being “harassed for not belonging to the BJP”.

Lucknow Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the case here had been registered against Rafiq, his son Adil Rasheed and wife Mehru Nisha.

“In a case lodged at Wazeerganj police station… evidence was collected against named accused Mohammad Rafiq, and a non-bailable warrant was issued… against him. On Saturday, Rafiq was arrested. He has several cases against him in Amethi district too. He claims to be an active worker of the Congress party, and he deals in disputed properties,” Sinha said.