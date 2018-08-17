Amendments to SC/ST Act: Will appeal to non-Dalits to vote NOTA in reserved seats, says BJP MLA

Surendra Singh Thursday said he would appeal to all non-Dalit voters in the reserved constituencies to vote for ‘NOTA’ in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Surendra Singh Thursday said he would appeal to all non-Dalit voters in the reserved constituencies to vote for ‘NOTA’ in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A week after a bill proposing amendments to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was passed in Parliament, the BJP MLA from Beria has threatened to launch a movement against the amendments.

Surendra Singh Thursday said he would appeal to all non-Dalit voters in the reserved constituencies to vote for ‘NOTA’ in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“It is my duty to secure the honour and rights of the society which has elected me. Amendments in the SC/ST Act are against the basic principles of humanity, law, justice and constitution. How can a person be proven guilty and sent to jail without an inquiry. I will soon plan a movement against the amendment, which kills the basic principles of justice,” Singh told The Indian Express.

Singh said that “Dalits have become a loot machine to extract vote for all the political parties”, who according to him are “not bothered about the poor and deprived among the general and other categories”.

“Now there is only one solution to the problem and thus in the first phase of the movement, I would request my fellow non-Dalit brothers and sisters in the reserved constituencies to exercise the right of NOTA in the upcoming elections. Let all see where Dalits go on their own and who wins just by their votes,” he said.

Singh, who had earlier also threatened to resign over the amendment, said, “I will do whatever it takes to fight for the right of my community. If needed, I would leave politics, resign from all the posts and just focus on this movement nationwide.”

He said he has got a call from an organisation in Gujarat, which wants to felicitate him for speaking for “non-Dalits” in the Ram Nagar area, adding that he would visit the place on September 2.

“It is the beginning. I would also raise the issue of Kashmiri Pandits. Why no political party dares to talk about restoring them in Kashmir?… Why should we be allowed to face atrocities and no one to speak about our rights?” asked Singh, adding that he has already started getting support from within his party as well as outside.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App