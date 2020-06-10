Ambedkarnagar hospital chief dies; record jump in single-day fatalities

Of the 18 fresh deaths, two each were reported in Agra, Meerut.(Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava) Of the 18 fresh deaths, two each were reported in Agra, Meerut.(Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day fatalities linked to coronavirus with 18 deaths reported from 13 districts in the last 24 hours. With this, the Covid-19 toll in the state rose to 301 with a fatality rate of 2.65 per cent. The chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Ambedkarnagar district hospital, Dr S P Gautam, was among the dead.

Dr Gautam (60) was admitted to SGPGI in Lucknow five days ago with a complaint of cough and hypoxemia (abnormally low level of oxygen in the blood). “He had pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. He was then admitted in the ICU and put on instituted mechanical lung ventilation. He had acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), sepsis, acute kidney injury requiring dialysis support. He was also a known diabetic,” a statement issued by SGPGI read.

According to Ambedkarnagar Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kumar, Dr Gautam was involved in the screening of inter-state migrants and monitoring of patients at a Level-1 hospital for Covid-19 patients. “The district hospital has both Covid and non-Covid non-COVID facilities and therefore the health staff are somewhat vulnerable,” said Kumar, adding that samples of around 170 people who might have come in contact with Dr Gautam have been sent for testing. “They include all the staff in the hospital and staff of both the CMO and the CMS office. His family staying in their home town. While a doctor, who shared the room with him, has tested negative, a domestic help has tested positive,” Kumar added.

Of the 18 fresh deaths, two each were reported in Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Deoria, and one each in Jalaun, Muzaffarnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bijnor, Aligarh, Basti, Kanpur Nagar and Lucknow. Agra has recorded the highest deaths so far at 54, followed by Meerut at 40 – the two districts constitute over 30 per cent of the total deaths. Next in the list is Firozabad with 18 deaths, followed by 17 each at Kanpur Nagar and Aligarh.

Among the two fresh deaths in Meerut, one is a policeman, who was posted at Lisadi Gate outpost. “The 55-year-old had complained of fever on Sunday afternoon. By late night, his condition deteriorated and he complained of chest pain. He was admitted to Meerut Medical College where he died on Tuesday,” Prashant Kapil, in-charge of Lisadi Gate police outpost, said.

Till date, over 150 policemen have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Among them, 30 are from Government Railway Police (GRP). As per UP DGP headquarters, around 90 policemen have recovered and three, including a sub-inspector, have died.

This was also the fastest 100 deaths in the state. While the first 100 coronavirus-linked deaths in the state were recorded in 46 days, the toll crossed 200 in the next 13 days. The addition of the next 100, however, took only 11 days.

Meanwhile, 389 fresh cases of the infection were reported, taking the Covid-19 count in the state to 11,335. “The count of active cases stands at 4,365; while as many as 6,669 patients have been discharged from various hospitals,” Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Ghaziabad reported the maximum number of new infection at 41, followed by Noida (28), Rampur (17), Jaunpur (16), Kanpur Nagar (15), Lucknow (14), Agra(13), Meerut and Amethi 12 each, and Jhansi and Sonbhadra 10 each.

