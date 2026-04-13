Ambedkar Jayanti: UP government to host ‘Yuva Samvad Sangam’ in all 403 Assembly seats

This initiative is part of the government's efforts to preserve the legacy of social justice icons while connecting the youth with democratic principles and promoting social harmony, focusing on Ambedkar's ideals of equality, justice, and constitutional values.

The Uttar Pradesh government will organise ‘Yuva Samvad Sangam’ programmes across all 403 Vidhan Sabha constituencies on April 14, to mark the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, officials informed on Sunday.

This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to preserve the legacy of social justice icons while connecting the youth with democratic principles and promoting social harmony, focusing on Ambedkar’s ideals of equality, justice, and constitutional values.

The statewide initiative, directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be monitored through a state-level command centre to ensure real-time supervision and uniform implementation. The chief minister has directed that all events be conducted with dignity, decorum, and discipline, positioning Ambedkar Jayanti as a statewide campaign focused on social justice and public participation, said officials.