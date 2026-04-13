Ambedkar Jayanti: UP government to host ‘Yuva Samvad Sangam’ in all 403 Assembly seats

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The Uttar Pradesh government will organise ‘Yuva Samvad Sangam’ programmes across all 403 Vidhan Sabha constituencies on April 14, to mark the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, officials informed on Sunday.
This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to preserve the legacy of social justice icons while connecting the youth with democratic principles and promoting social harmony, focusing on Ambedkar’s ideals of equality, justice, and constitutional values.
The statewide initiative, directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be monitored through a state-level command centre to ensure real-time supervision and uniform implementation. The chief minister has directed that all events be conducted with dignity, decorum, and discipline, positioning Ambedkar Jayanti as a statewide campaign focused on social justice and public participation, said officials.
Public representatives, including ministers, MPs, and MLAs, will participate and engage with people.
According to officials, a projector-based monitoring system will be used to track events and assess their quality across constituencies. The activities planned include seminars, debates, essay-writing, and speech competitions, along with discussions on Ambedkar’s life and contribution to the Constitution.
Events such as garlanding of statues and portraits have also been planned.
Apart from constituency-level events, programmes will also be held in universities, colleges and other educational institutions. Similar programmes will be organised in offices, schools and hostels run under the Social Welfare Department, officials said.
The UP Cabinet had recently cleared the ‘Dr B R Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana’, with an outlay of ₹403 crore, to develop memorials and statues of social justice icons in each Assembly constituency.
It may be noted that the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had recently cleared the ‘Dr B R Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana’, with an outlay of Rs 403 crore. Under the scheme, 10 memorials and statues of social justice icons will be developed or beautified in each Assembly constituency. These include social justice icons such as Ambedkar, Ravidas, Kabir, Jyotirao Phule and Valmiki.
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