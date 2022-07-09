Now, warrant issued against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Hours after the Supreme Court granted five days’ interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case registered in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh for hurting religious sentiments through a tweet, the Lakhimpur Kheri police obtained a warrant against Zubair in a case lodged at Mohammadi police station last year on charges of promoting enmity between two groups.

The Lakhimpur Kheri court has summoned Zubair to appear before it on July 11.

The Lakhimpur Kheri case was filed in September last year on a court directive. On Friday, the Lakhimpur Kheri police moved a local court, obtained a warrant against Zubair, and served the warrant at Sitapur district jail, where Zubair is lodged.

Also Read | Razorpay deactivates, then restores AltNews payment link

“The Lakhimpur Kheri court has summoned Zubair in court on July 11,” Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sanjeev Suman said, adding that it was the jail officials’ responsibility to produce Zubair in court.

According to the police, one Ashish Kumar Katiyar filed a case, accusing Zubair of circulating false news on Twitter in order to disturb communal harmony. Accordingly, a case was lodged against Zubair under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups) of the Indian Penal Code.