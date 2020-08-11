Already booked for Sedition: Police to invoke NSA against Peace Party chief for ‘communal ad’

Peace Party national president Dr Mohammad Ayub

THE UP Police has begun the process of invoking the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Peace Party national president Dr Mohammad Ayub, ten days after he was arrested for allegedly inciting possible communal tension over an advertisement issued by him in an Urdu newspaper last month.

An FIR was registered against Ayub on July 31 under sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC, including sections of Criminal Law Amendment Act and Information Technology Act, at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Hazratganj Station House Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey claimed that Ayub had issued an advertisement in an Urdu newspaper on July 30 with content that was “communal in nature” and was “widely condemned” on social media.

“An FIR was registered against him the next day. He was arrested from his hometown of Gorakhpur and sent to jail in Lucknow. Now, we are invoking NSA after an order by the DM,” said Pandey.

After the incident, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had tweeted that Ayub had made remarks against Babasaheb Ambedkar, which was “shameful, unfortunate and condemnable.”

