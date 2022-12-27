Along with Ayodhya, govt focusing on developing Chitrakoot

Alongside developing Ayodhya where a Ram temple is being constructed, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is now focusing on developing Chitrakoot.

While Ayodhya is considered to be the birthplace of Ram, Chitrakoot is believed to be the place where Ram spent the first 12 years of his 14 years of exile, according to Hindu mythology.

The focus of the state government is not only to develop the region around Chitrakoot from the point of view of “religious tourism” as part of the “Ramayana Circuit”, but also as the “Sadhana Sthali” (the place of meditation) of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote Ramayan, and the birthplace of Tulsidas, the author of “Ram Charit Manas”.

Having recently developed “Chitrakoot Dham Development Board” for which the government has set aside Rs 3.5 crore, the place is all set to have a ropeway, a glass bridge in the hills, Maharishi Valmiki Cultural Centre, a museum on Tulsidas, and a 12.5 feet long bronze statue of Valmiki among other tourist attractions.

With Chitrakoot having a forest area around it, the Tourist and Forest departments are also planning to promote “eco-tourism” in the region.

“Chitrakoot is an important part of the Ramayana Circuit, and two significant personalities – Maharishi Valmiki and Tulsidas – are associated with the place. Therefore, Chitrakoot is getting three-fold development. While ropeway and other amenities are being developed for pilgrims and tourists, a tourist information complex and facilitation centre have been proposed near Lalapur along with Maharishi Valmiki Cultural Centre,” Principal Secretary (Tourism and Culture Department) Mukesh Meshram said.

Similarly, places associated with Tulsidas are also being developed. “Rajapur, the birthplace of Tulsidas, is proposed to have infrastructure facilities along with a museum and cultural centre,” added Meshram.

Last year, the government formed a separate board for the development of Chitrakoot Dham and was named “Chitrakoot Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad” with an aim to develop Chitrakoot as a significant pilgrimage centre and for the conservation of the “cultural heritage” of the region. In this year’s Budget, the government earmarked Rs 3.50 crore for Chitrakoot Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad”.

“There are heritage sites in Chitrakoot, including some old forts, that will be developed as part of the heritage tourism. ,” Mehsram added.