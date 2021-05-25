UP: Almost a third of new Covid cases from five worst-hit dists

Despite the decline in new cases in the past few weeks, the fatality count has remained high.

Almost one-third of the 3,981 new Covid-19 cases (1,200) in Uttar Pradesh were reported from the five worst-hit districts of Saharanpur, Meerut, Lucknow, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, the health department said on Monday.

Meerut has the most active cases with 5,077 patients, followed by 4,991 patients in Lucknow. The districts of Varanasi, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Gorakhpur and Saharanpur have over 3,000 active cases, while Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr have an active caseload above 2,000. Fourteen more districts have active cases in four digits.

Despite the decline in new cases in the past few weeks, the fatality count has remained high. On Monday, 157 patients succumbed to the disease, with Varanasi reporting the highest number of deaths (12).

At the height of the second wave last month, on April 24 the state reported a record 38,055 cases and 223 deaths. The highest single-day toll of 372 deaths was registered on May 7.

The government has attributed the decline in cases to its policy of test, trace and treat, and the partial Covid curfew that began at the start of the month. While the fatality count has not dropped sufficiently, the authorities expect it to happen soon.

So far, more than 4.7 crore samples have been tested in the state, including over 3.26 lakh tested the previous day, said the government.