Allotted 441 land parcels for projects even during pandemic: UPSIDA

Reiterating its commitment to industrial development in the state, the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) on Tuesday said that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, it did a record allotment of 441 land parcels of 299 acres to industrialists for new projects.

The authority issued a statement informing that apart from taking care of land allotment, it’s also facilitating transfer and passing of map through online and Geographic Information System (GIS).

“The UPSIDA is an institution committed to industrial development and this year even during the Covid pandemic the authority did the record allotment of 441 land parcels of 299 acres. The industrialists have started establishing units on the allotted land, and this will bring an investment of Rs 2,694 crores and will generate 35,545 jobs. With an intention to continue the environment of industrial investment in state, the UPSIDA is providing facilities like land allotment, transfer and passing of map through online and geographic information system,” read the statement.

It added that the UPSIDA has proposed new industries at important locations in the state. To that end, Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar sanctioned a budget of Rs 1,100 crore for financial year 2021-’22 during a board meeting on Tuesday. A discussion was held over the difficulties in maintenance and timely use of land parcels by industrialists, it added.