Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

As Allahabad University students protest ‘400 per cent’ fee hike, Opposition slams BJP govt

Allahabad University administration says fees being hiked after 110 years, say the hike will only be applicable for new entrants from the 2022-23 academic year.

Allahabad University, Admission alertThe university has started 10 new multi-disciplinary courses in accordance with the new policy and out of 500 vacancies for teachers, about 200 have already been hired. (File Photo)

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday lent their support to the ongoing student protests against the alleged 400 per cent fee hike at Allahabad University. While All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referred to the hike as an “anti-youth move” of the BJP government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the protests were a “symbol of hopelessness from the BJP government”.

The students have been protesting against the hike for over a week and have also demanded the revival of the student union. The protests intensified after many hostellers also joined in and took out a march inside the campus.

The protests continued even as Allahabad University pointed out that the fee has been hiked after 110 years since the inception of the university in 1922 – the university’s Executive Council had approved the fee hike for different courses about a fortnight ago. The university said the fee hike is the need of the hour considering the changes being brought in in accordance with the National Education Policy, under which more teachers have to be hired and new courses have to be started. The university also clarified that none of the current students would be affected as the fee hike would only be applicable for new entrants from the 2022-23 academic year.

Uploading photographs of the student protest march against the fee hike, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi, “The 400% fee hike in Allahabad University is another anti-youth move of the BJP government. Children from ordinary families of UP and Bihar come here to study. By increasing the fees, the government will take away a major source of education from these youth.” She demanded that the government immediately withdraw the decision of increasing the fees after listening to the students.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh tweeted, “Student unions are the primary part of democracy.” Uploading the video of students on protest, Akhilesh further wrote, “Be it the continuous fast being observed by students for past 783 days to demand reinstatement of the student union in Allahabad University or the ‘Chhatra Jan Chhatra Jan Aakrosh Morcha’, which was taken out in the university campus in support of students sitting on fast unto death for past 7 days against 400 per cent fee hike, they are symbol of hopelessness from the BJP government.”

Asked if the university administration has taken any steps for reconciliation, Allahabad University Public Relations Officer Jaya Kapoor told The Indian Express, “There are two important factors that we are trying to explain to students. First of all, the fee hike, which has been approved by the Executive Council, the highest body, after many long deliberations would not be applicable to any of the present students. It would be applicable to fresh entrants from the 2022-23 academic session.”

She also pointed out that the fee hike was being undertaken after 110 years and that in several cases a tuition fee of Rs 12 was being charged. “The government is asking us to garner our own resources, new teachers are being hired, new courses are being introduced in accordance with the new education policy. How are we going to sustain it with the old structure?” Kapoor said.

The university, she said, has started 10 new multi-disciplinary courses in accordance with the new policy and out of 500 vacancies for teachers, about 200 have already been hired.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 06:27:14 pm
