Allahabad University student booked for ‘extortion’, she says bid to silence her against V-C

Police have booked Samajwadi Party leader and Allahabad University student Richa Singh, who has been staging a dharna against the vice-chancellor for a week, for her alleged attempt to extort money from a contractor.

She has been arrested as police were investigating the allegation. Complainant Sanjay Kapoor was awarded a contract to build a woman hostel in the university.

In his complaint, Kapoor alleged that research scholar Singh was threatening to not allow him build the hostel unless he paid her extortion money.

Singh, a former Allahabad University Student Union president, denied the allegation and said the case had been lodged to silence her voice against Vice-Chancellor R L Hangloo and the contractor who, according to her, used objectionable remarks against female students. “Sanjay Kapoor got the contract because the vice-chancellor favoured him. We are protesting against the vice-chancellor for not providing adequate security to female students staying in the hostel,” said Singh.

Station House Officer of Kernalganj police station, Arun Kumar Tyagi, said that Kapoor had alleged that Singh was demanding 10 per cent cut money of the total contract. “Kapoor alleged that following the threat, he stopped the hostel construction around two months ago,” said Tyagi.

He added that an audio clip of Singh purportedly threatening Kapoor had recently gone viral.

Singh has booked under IPC sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal extortion). “We have begun investigation into the case. No one has been arrested so far,” said Tyagi.

