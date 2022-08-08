scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Allahabad University gets patent for potato flakes energy bar

The patent has been granted by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trademarks under the Union commerce and industry ministry.

By: PTI | Prayagraj |
August 8, 2022 10:29:41 pm
The building of Allahabad University. (Express archive photo)

The Center of Food Technology, Allahabad University, has received patent for its ‘potato flakes energy bar’ which can meet the immediate energy needs of runners, growing children and patients with severe energy deficit.

The project to make potato flakes energy bars had been going on since long and patent was applied for in April, 2017, which has now been received, Professor Neelam Yadav, head of the Center of Food Technology, told PTI.

A 100-gram flakes energy bar has 365 kilo calories, 11-12 per cent protein and 4-5 per cent mineral content. This energy bar has a mix of dry fruits and is prepared in a drum dryer.

Yadav said that the main ingredient of this bar is potato flakes prepared from the Kufri Frysona variety of potato. This variety of potato is grown in Meerut and Saharanpur region and is stored in the cold storages there.

After getting the patent, the Center of Food Technology is in talks with several companies to share the patent for the commercial production of the energy bar, Yadav said.

Pinky Saini, who worked on this project, said that during the trial, about 100 people were given this energy bar to eat and the response was very encouraging.
Saini and Devinder Kaur worked on this project under the leadership of Neelam Yadav.

Vijay Kishore Gupta and Bandana from Central Potato Research Institute, Meerut, Rajendra Kumar from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, and Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya have also contributed to this project, Yadav added.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 10:29:41 pm

