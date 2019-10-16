Allahabad University Election row: 22 students held for ‘assault on police’ during campus stir

As many as 22 students, including former student union’s office-bearers of Allahabad University, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking police and damaging vehicles on the campus. One person was injured in stone pelting, police said.

The students were protesting against the indirect election of their leaders in the university polls due on October 21. Earlier this year, in an unprecedented step, the university had abolished its 96-year-old student union and replaced it with a council.

More than a dozen cars belonging to university staff and professors were damaged in stone pelting by the protesters, said police.

The 22 students had been booked for attempt to murder, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt, said Arun Kumar Tyagi, station house officer (SHO) of Colonelganj police station, adding that more FIRs would get registered as professors and university staff whose cars were damaged in the violence were filing complaints.

“The nomination for the student council is to start on Wednesday, and thus tents were erected on the university premises. A group of 30 students, including former student union’s office-bearers, tried to stop workers from setting up the tent. Police teams were sent to the spot, but the students argued with them and started pelting stones at them. Around 15 cars parked in campus suffered damage. One stone hit a passer-by in the head, and several others got bruises,” said Tyagi.

“Minor force was used and 22 people, including former student union office bearers and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha members Akhilesh Yadav, Adil Hamza and Saurabh Singh, were arrested. Tomorrow, they will be produced before a magistrate’s court,” said Tyagi. He said that police teams were patrolling the campus to maintain law and order.

University chief proctor Ram Sevak Dubey said that the protest started from Chhatra Sangh Bhawan at noon and ended around 2 pm after police’s intervention. Dubey added that the accused had Monday brought a donkey to the campus as a mark of protest.