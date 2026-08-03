Teacher flags ‘corruption’ by BJP leader, gets suspended. Allahabad High Court steps in

The petitioner's counsel submitted in the court that the teacher faced the action over allegations he had levelled in his social media posts against BJP district president Uday Pratap Singh.

Maintaining that highlighting an act of wrongdoing in exercise of one’s fundamental right to freedom of speech cannot be construed as misconduct so as to warrant disciplinary action, the Allahabad High Court has quashed the suspension of a government school teacher over his social media posts alleging corruption by the BJP’s Firozabad district president.

The single bench of Justice Manju Rani Chauhan observed in its July 29 order, “Merely bringing to light an alleged act of wrongdoing, embezzlement, or any matter affecting public interest by a citizen, in exercise of his fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, cannot, by itself, be construed as misconduct so as to warrant disciplinary action, unless such expression is shown to be prohibited by law or violative of any applicable service rule.”