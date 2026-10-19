Murder convict wants to contest 2027 UP polls, Allahabad HC stays his conviction

Holding that “politicians bear a special duty to their constituents and that failure to secure stay of conviction may lead to loss of an opportunity to contest an election”, the Allahabad High Court has suspended the conviction of a former BJP leader serving life sentence in the murder case of a party worker and a Ramjanmabhumi movement activist.

The ex-BJP leader, Nandlal Rai alias Babloo Rai, had filed a petition for bail and stay on his conviction, stating he wished to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election as a ruling party candidate or an independent.

His co-accused and associate, Sheshnath Sharma, who had also petitioned the court, also got relief.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The two were convicted and sentenced to life by a Varanasi court on April 15 last year for shooting one Pramod Kumar Nigam dead in the city’s Sigra area in January 2017.

Granting the bail and staying the Varanasi court judgment, a division bench of Justices Siddharth and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi, in an order dated October 5, said, “Keeping in view the right to livelihood of a common man which is not less important than the right to contest election by a politician, conviction and sentence of appellant deserves to be stayed so that he may be able to survive for hearing the final verdict in his above noted appeal.”

The bench stated further, “The Apex Court has stayed conviction of a number of public representatives holding that the politicians bear special duty towards their constituents and failure to secure stay of conviction may lead to loss of opportunity to contest election and grant stay of conviction to the politicians/legislators.”

The court cited a Supreme Court order on a petition of Samajwadi Party’s Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, stating … “There is no gainsaying that in order to suspend the conviction of an individual, the primary factors that are to be looked into, would be the peculiar facts and circumstances of that specific case, where the failure to stay such a conviction would lead to injustice or irreversible consequences.”

Story continues below this ad

The petitioner’s counsel, Devendra Deo Gupta, told The Indian Express that his client Nandlal Rai, who belongs to Ghazipur, had been an active BJP leader and was preparing to contest the 2017 assembly election from his native district.

Nigam, who was around 51 year-old then, had no major dispute with Rai, but had once entered into an issue over the sale of fish in Sigra where roadside vendors used to sell garments. Rai had a business of fishery while Nigam was patron of the garment selling place. This issue, however, did not snowball then, the counsel claimed.

He further said Nigam was shot dead in Sigra and the case was lodged by his son, Himanshu, against unidentified persons. The complaint stated that Nigam was returning to his house at 7.30 pm from market when some unknown accused killed him by firing.

After 17 days, Rai and his friend Sheshnath were named in the case on the basis of two witnesses alleging Rai had an altercation with Nigam after which he shot the latter dead, Gupta added. It was alleged that Rai was urinating at a place where Nigam was running ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’ announced by the party. This led to a heated argument and Nigam was shot dead, the witnesses had alleged.

Story continues below this ad

In his submission before the court, Gupta stated the trial court illegally relied upon delayed disclosure and proceeded to convict the appellant. He also stated that the prosecution witness was not an eyewitness to the incident. Nigam was a politically active person, and Rai was implicated merely on the basis of suspicion and conjecture, he claimed.

Another witness, during his cross-examination in the trial court, specifically stated that he had not seen the incident, the counsel submitted in the court.

Gupta told The Indian Express that Rai remained in jail for over one-and-half year after being named in the murder case and has been in jail since after his conviction last year.

Ordering release the appellant on bail, the High Court said, “Under the totality, facts and circumstances we are of the view that the conviction and sentence awarded to the appellant deserves to be stayed during the pendency of this appeal. The sentence awarded to the applicant-appellant shall also remain suspended during the pendency of this appeal.”