UP proposes checks on children’s age records after Allahabad High Court flags POCSO Act misuse

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday submitted before the Allahabad High Court the proposed guidelines for parents regarding the age of a child at the time of school admission after a single bench flagged the alleged misuse of the POCSO Act through submission of false age certificates.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Basic Education Department, appeared in the court to submit the proposed framework. The final guidelines will be issued after consultation with the departments concerned, he said.

Hearing a bail application of a POCSO case accused, the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal had directed the Principal Secretary, Basic Education Department, to formulate the guidelines on the entry of the age of a student at the time of admission, observing that the court came across a number of cases where the boys aged 19 to 20 years had been falsely implicated in cases under the POCSO Act on the basis of false age certificates.