UP proposes checks on children’s age records after Allahabad High Court flags POCSO Act misuse

The proposed guidelines require parents to submit one of four documents to establish a child’s age at admission.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
3 min readLucknowOct 25, 2026 03:55 PM IST
Allahabad High CourtThe court also apprised that other departments, including the Department of Law, are being consulted on the matter. (File Photo)
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The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday submitted before the Allahabad High Court the proposed guidelines for parents regarding the age of a child at the time of school admission after a single bench flagged the alleged misuse of the POCSO Act through submission of false age certificates.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Basic Education Department, appeared in the court to submit the proposed framework. The final guidelines will be issued after consultation with the departments concerned, he said.

Hearing a bail application of a POCSO case accused, the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal had directed the Principal Secretary, Basic Education Department, to formulate the guidelines on the entry of the age of a student at the time of admission, observing that the court came across a number of cases where the boys aged 19 to 20 years had been falsely implicated in cases under the POCSO Act on the basis of false age certificates.

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On Saturday, the Additional Chief Secretary apprised the court that as per the proposed guidelines four documents are required to be submitted by a parent at the time of admission in school as per Rule 9 of the Uttar Pradesh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011.

It includes a certificate issued by hospital/assistant nurse/midwife, record of anganwadi centre, record of birth, death maintained by the gram panchayat and affidavit of the parent in the absence of these.

Also Read | POCSO law must be amended with changing social realities: Allahabad High Court

According to the proposed guidelines, during the admission of a child the class teacher concerned has to make an entry in the scholar register as to which of these certificates/documents has been submitted by the parent.

Whenever the age certificate is sought by a competent authority, the headmaster/headmistress will issue the age certificate in the given format as entered in the scholar register at the time of the admission, the guidelines state.

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The court was also apprised that other departments, including the Department of Law, are being consulted on the matter.

On proposed guidelines, the bench of Justice Deshwal stated on Saturday, “This court is satisfied with the explanation submitted by the ACS, Basic Education, UP, Lucknow and appreciates his effort to prepare guidelines in consultation with other departments. This court further directs all other departments to cooperate with ACS, Basic Education, U.P., Lucknow so that final guidelines regarding the Entry of Age in the School as well as birth certificate to be issued by the school.”

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Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

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