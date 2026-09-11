Shamli man ‘detained’ by father after conversion: Allahabad High Court says produce him

A single bench of Justice Sandeep Jain, in its order on Wednesday, said if Ayush is not produced on the said date, state authorities and his father shall file personal affidavits disclosing why they have not done so and the steps being taken to secure his production. (File)

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the production of a 31-year-old Shamli man on September 16 after allegations that he was being illegally detained following his decision to convert to Islam and marry a Muslim woman against his father’s wishes.

The bench was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Ayush Malik’s friend, Sultan.

The petition claimed Ayush married a woman named Chandni Qureshi against the wishes of his father, Devraj Singh Malik.

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It said Chandni and her father, Islam Qureshi, were subsequently arrested in a case registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, along with charges including extortion, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating on a complaint lodged by Devraj.