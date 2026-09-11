Shamli man ‘detained’ by father after conversion: Allahabad High Court says produce him

A single bench of Justice Sandeep Jain, in its order on Wednesday, said if Ayush is not produced on the said date, state authorities and his father shall file personal affidavits disclosing why they have not done so and the steps being taken to secure his production. (File)
The Allahabad High Court has ordered the production of a 31-year-old Shamli man on September 16 after allegations that he was being illegally detained following his decision to convert to Islam and marry a Muslim woman against his father’s wishes.
The bench was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Ayush Malik’s friend, Sultan.
The petition claimed Ayush married a woman named Chandni Qureshi against the wishes of his father, Devraj Singh Malik.
It said Chandni and her father, Islam Qureshi, were subsequently arrested in a case registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, along with charges including extortion, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating on a complaint lodged by Devraj.
A single bench of Justice Sandeep Jain, in its order on Wednesday, said if Ayush is not produced on the said date, state authorities and his father shall file personal affidavits disclosing why they have not done so and the steps being taken to secure his production.
In the plea, Sultan’s counsel claimed Ayush embraced Islam of his own free will, “without any coercion, undue influence or inducement”. The counsel also claimed the state authorities and their functionaries, in alleged collusion and connivance with Malik, have allegedly facilitated the illegal detention of Ayush at the instance of his father.
The counsel also submitted that the petitioner is a friend of Ayush and that the latter had approached him seeking help to free him from the alleged illegal detention.
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The bench of Justice Jain stated, “From a perusal of the documents annexed with the writ petition, it prima facie appears that Ayush Malik has voluntarily renounced Hinduism and embraced Islam and, thereafter, solemnised marriage with Chandni Qureshi against the wishes of his father.”
The court said the allegations made by counsel for the petitioner regarding Ayush’s alleged illegal detention and the purported involvement of the state is serious in nature and warrants immediate consideration.
The case
It all began with a video clip that was widely circulated on social media in the first week of June that purportedly showed Ayush offering Eid prayers. “Someone recognised him as Ayush Malik, the only son of prominent businessman Devender Malik from Shamli,” a police officer had said earlier.
Ayush, at the time, had come forward and told mediapersons that he had converted out of his own free will. “There was no pressure on me. I was always interested in Islam as a child. I converted to Islam around 2007, years before I met Chandni,” he had said.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
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