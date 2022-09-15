scorecardresearch
Allahabad High Court orders police to lodge FIR in a 2009 encounter case

The High Court passed the order on Monday after hearing a petition filed by Shivangi Yadav, the wife of the dead youth Pushpendra Yadav.

The petition had sought direction to appoint an independent Special Investigation Team to probe “the conspiracy of the murder”.

The Allahabad High Court has ordered police to register an FIR into the death of a 28-year-old youth in an alleged fake encounter in Jhansi district in 2009.

The High Court passed the order on Monday after hearing a petition filed by Shivangi Yadav, the wife of the dead youth Pushpendra Yadav.

The petition had sought direction to appoint an independent Special Investigation Team to probe “the conspiracy of the murder”.

“It is directed that SSP (Jhansi), Station House Officer (Gursahay Police Station), and Station House Officer (Moth Police Station) shall ensure that the FIR of the petitioner be lodged and registered; and the copy of the same be placed before this court on the next date of listing,” the court said in its order. The court has fixed September 29 as the next date for the hearing.

On October 6, 2009, Pushpendra Yadav was killed in an alleged police encounter in Gursahay area of Jhansi, hours after he allegedly fired at a station house officer, who had seized Pushpendra’s truck a week ago. The SHO was admitted to the district hospital.

Pushpendra’s family alleged that the police officer killed Pushpendra when he was asked to return Rs 1 lakh which he had taken in exchange for the release of the truck seized for overloading.

