Allahabad High Court grants more time to govt on PIL

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju Saturday sought time from Allahabad High Court to seek information from the government on how it would ramp up the public healthcare system in five districts — Bijnor, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Jaunpur.

A division bench of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar, which sought the state’s response to a PIL alleging inhuman conditions at quarantine centres in these five districts and demanding better treatment of Covid-19 patients, granted more time and fixed the next date of hearing on May 27.

During the hearing Saturday, Raju appeared through video conferencing.