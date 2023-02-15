Allahabad High Court grants bail to eight accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court Tuesday granted interim bail to eight people, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case along with Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra.

The eight accused who were granted interim bail are Nandan Singh Bisht, Ankit Das, Latif alias Kale, Satyam Tripathi alias Satya Prakash Tripathi, Shekhar Bharti, Ashish Pandey, Rinkoo Rana, and Sumit Jaisawal. Ankit Das is the nephew of former Union minister Akhilesh Das.

Four farmers and a journalist were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one belonging to Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021. Two BJP workers and the driver of one of the vehicles were also killed in the ensuing violence.

The High Court passed Tuesday’s order came after the Supreme Court last month granted interim bail for eight weeks to Ashish Mishra and directed him not to stay in Uttar Pradesh or the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi during this period. The apex court had also granted bail to four farmers, who were accused in the death of the BJP worker and the driver.

Ajay Mishra was released from jail on February 27 after completing formalities. A few days later, the four farmers also walked out of the jail.

“Learned counsels for the applicants have further submitted that the Apex Court has granted interim bail to the accused of both the sides inasmuch cross FIRs were lodged in the issue in question. Therefore, they have requested that the benefit of the aforesaid order of the Apex Court may be given to the present applicants and they may be enlarged on interim bail on the same terms and conditions, which have been imposed by the Apex Court in the order dated 25.01.2023 in re; Ashish Mishra alias Monu (supra),” stated the High Court order passed by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan.

The order further stated, “Learned AGA as well as learned counsel for the victim has opposed the aforesaid prayer for interim bail but could not dispute the fact that the Apex Court has granted interim bail to accused persons of both the sides… The interim bail order may be extended or vacated on the next date subject to the orders being passed by the Apex Court.”

Chauhan, who passed the order, also fixed March 20 as the next date for the hearing.