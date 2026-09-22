‘Why do you need reservation?’ Dalit student alleges caste bias at Prayagraj NLU

The student, who is pursuing BA LLB (Hons), has approached the court alleging that the HoD and the warden of the boys’ hostel had used his academic and administrative authority for caste-based humiliation and retaliation. (File photo)

The Allahabad High Court has constituted a two-member committee of judicial officers to inquire into allegations of caste-based discrimination and humiliation made by a Dalit student against the Head of the Department of Law at Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj, and to examine how the university dealt with his complaint.

The court has also directed the university to constitute an independent committee to re-evaluate the student’s answer sheets and ordered that the HoD be relieved of all administrative responsibilities until the inquiries are completed.

The student, who is pursuing BA LLB (Hons), has approached the court alleging that the HoD and the warden of the boys’ hostel had used his academic and administrative authority for caste-based humiliation and retaliation. He also alleged that the varsity administration had shielded the HoD by failing to act on his complaint.