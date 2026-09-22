‘Why do you need reservation?’ Dalit student alleges caste bias at Prayagraj NLU
The court has also directed the university to constitute an independent committee to re-evaluate the student’s answer sheets and ordered that the HoD be relieved of all administrative responsibilities until the inquiries are completed.
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 05:47 AM IST
The student, who is pursuing BA LLB (Hons), has approached the court alleging that the HoD and the warden of the boys’ hostel had used his academic and administrative authority for caste-based humiliation and retaliation. (File photo)
The Allahabad High Court has constituted a two-member committee of judicial officers to inquire into allegations of caste-based discrimination and humiliation made by a Dalit student against the Head of the Department of Law at Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj, and to examine how the university dealt with his complaint.
The court has also directed the university to constitute an independent committee to re-evaluate the student’s answer sheets and ordered that the HoD be relieved of all administrative responsibilities until the inquiries are completed.
The student, who is pursuing BA LLB (Hons), has approached the court alleging that the HoD and the warden of the boys’ hostel had used his academic and administrative authority for caste-based humiliation and retaliation. He also alleged that the varsity administration had shielded the HoD by failing to act on his complaint.
The petitioner alleged that the remark was directed at him because the concerned faculty member was aware that he had topped the Constitutional Law-I examination. He also claimed that his answer sheets were subjected to stricter evaluation because of his caste and alleged that the HoD had, on earlier occasions, made insulting remarks concerning caste and reservation
In its order dated September 16, a single bench of Justice Vinod Diwakar said the allegations were serious and required examination by an impartial agency. The court constituted a committee comprising Judge, Small Cause Court, District Court, Prayagraj, and Special Chief Judicial Magistrate, Prayagraj to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the court before the next hearing on September 24.
Until further orders, the HoD has been relieved of all administrative responsibilities.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
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