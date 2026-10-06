UP employees await pay benefits ordered in 2022, 4 IAS officers face contempt action

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday held four top IAS officers of the Uttar Pradesh government liable to be punished under the Contempt of Courts Act for allegedly failing to comply with a 2022 court order on the pay scales of government employees.

The officers are Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, Deepak Kumar; Principal Secretary, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply and Minor Irrigation Department, Anurag Srivastava; Principal Secretary, Irrigation Department, Anil Garg; and Principal Secretary, Rural Engineering Department, Sorabh Babu.

A single bench of Justice Saurabh Lavania, in its order, said the officers had violated the July 2022 order and were liable to be punished under the Contempt of Courts Act.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The bench said the officers present before it had not produced any material showing that the July 2022 order had been complied with, “even partially”. “Accordingly, this court finds that charge should be framed against the officer(s) who are present before this Court, as prima facie it appears that they do not want to comply with the order passed by the writ court,” it said.

The court directed them to file their responses to the charge framed within a week and remain present before it on October 13, the next date of hearing.

Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, Ajay Chauhan, is also facing a contempt petition. The court directed him to remain present on October 13 for proceedings to frame charges against him.

Chauhan was not present in the court on Monday; he had filed an affidavit seeking exemption from personal appearance. The court had allowed it

Story continues below this ad

What the 2022 order said

The high court has been hearing a bunch of 37 petitions from employees of various departments seeking direction to their heads to comply with the HC’s 2022 order.

The petitions fall into two categories.

-In Category A, employees sought the pay scale of Rs 37,400-67,000 with a grade pay of Rs 8,700 in Pay Band-IV, with effect from the state government order of July 5, 2011, and on a notional basis from January 1, 2006.

They also sought the benefit of similar High Court orders passed on January 28, 2014, and February 6, 2014.

-In Category B, the employees challenged an April 2015 state government order which said Assistant Engineers and Executive Engineers of Engineering Services were not covered by government orders dated November 5, 2014 and May 4, 2010. They also challenged orders rejecting their representations seeking the same benefit.

Story continues below this ad

The court had directed the departments concerned to complete the fixation of pay, payment of salary arrears, and issuance of revised Pension Pay Orders within four months. If the benefits were not extended within that period, the employees would be entitled to simple interest at 7%.

Why the officers are facing contempt

The employees approached the High Court with contempt petitions after the 2022 order was not complied with.

These were heard on May 22, 2026. During the hearing, the Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh sought eight weeks to comply with the writ court’s order. The court allowed the request and listed the matter for July 22.

The state government, meanwhile, filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the HC order.

Story continues below this ad

On July 22, the Supreme Court directed the state government officers to “faithfully and honestly comply” with the High Court order. It also allowed officers required to appear personally before the High Court to do so virtually.

The High Court then listed the contempt matter for October 5.

The SLPs were heard again by the Supreme Court on September 25 and listed for October 16 to report developments.