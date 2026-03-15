Don’t interfere with prayers offered in mosque on private property: Allahabad HC to Budaun authorities

The court, in its order, said the counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioners relied on the Coordinate Bench’s January 27 judgment. (File Photo)

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Budaun district administration not to interfere with prayers being offered in a mosque located on private property.

A division bench of Justices Vivek Saran and Shekhar B Saraf, while issuing the direction, said it is in agreement with the view recently taken by the Coordinate Bench, which had held that there is no prohibition in law to conduct a religious prayer meeting within one’s own private premises.

“Upon perusal of the said judgment [Maranatha Full Gospel Ministries vs. State of U.P. and others], we are in consensus ad idem with the view taken by the Coordinate Bench and, accordingly, direct the respondent-authorities not to interfere in any manner with regard to the prayers being offered within the premises of the petitioners,” the court stated in its February 25 order.