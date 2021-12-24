Allahabad High Cour judge to PM Modi: Consider stopping UP rallies, polls

Granting bail to an accused in a criminal case, a judge of the Allahabad High Court, towards the end of his order, drew attention Thursday to the rise in cases of the Omicron variant and a possible third wave, and urged the Prime Minister to “take strong steps” and consider “stopping and postponing” rallies, meetings and elections.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, while urging the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court to frame rules to deal with the situation, said in his order: “Today again, elections to the Vidhan Sabha in UP are near, for which parties are holding rallies and meetings and gathering crowds of lakhs. It is not possible to observe Covid protocol in these programmes. If this is not stopped in time, then the result will be more frightening than the second wave.”

“If possible, the elections scheduled in February should be postponed by one or two months because only if life continues, then election rallies will continue,” he said.

Praising the PM, Justice Yadav said: “Our honourable Prime Minister has begun an exercise for Corona-free vaccination in a country with such a huge population. This is praiseworthy and the court praises it. We request the honourable Prime Minister to take steps and, in view of the frightening situation, consider stopping and postponing rallies and elections… jaan hai toh jahan hai.”