Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Allahabad HC orders conduct of urban local body elections in UP without OBC reservation

The bench quashed the draft notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on December 5 for reservation of Other Backward Classes in the urban local body elections.

The verdict was passed by a division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Saurav Lavania. (File)
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed the state government’s draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered holding the polls without reservation for the OBCs.

The verdict comes on the back of PILs challenging the preparation of the OBC reservation draft without following the triple test formula prescribed by the Supreme Court.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 01:08:07 pm
