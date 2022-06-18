Allahabad HC temporarily halts demolition drive along Yamuna floodplains

Issuing a temporary halt on the demolition drive being carried out by the Noida Authority along the Yamuna floodplains, the Allahabad High Court has given 10 days’ time to property owners to file objections.

Responding to a petition by Harit Kisan Kalyan Samiti, the court in its order issued on Tuesday stated that the petitioners and the respondents, the Noida Authority, will maintain the status quo till June 24.

The organisation contended that a majority of the construction along the floodplains was carried out without any impact assessment as mentioned in the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016. The petitioners further stated that no individual notices were served to owners and only a public notice with regard to the demolition had been issued.

The Authority maintained that the notice that deemed construction along floodplains as illegal was issued in accordance with the law. It, however, admitted that there were no individual notices since it was difficult to identify or contact the actual owner of the plot.

The court has given individual owners time to file objections if their property comes within the ambit of the public notice.

In 2013, an NGT order banned construction on the ecologically sensitive floodplains. Experts of the Yamuna Monitoring Committee set up by the NGT had also recommended that floodplains needed to be reclaimed for enhanced biodiversity.

The Noida Authority has been carrying out surveys to identify structures that are in violation of the norms and issued appeals to locals that they should divest themselves from any form of construction in the riverbed area since it has been deemed illegal. The colonies on the riverbed have been built through illegal plotting and incomplete . registry, officials said.