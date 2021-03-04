Allahabad HC tells lawyers to resume work, says crucial time criminally wasted

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed protesting lawyers “to resume judicial working forthwith” while taking suo motu cognizance of the strike that was called by the court’s two Bar Associations.

An order passed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery observed that judicial working of the Allahabad High Court has been stalled due to the call given by High Court Bar Association, Allahabad and Awadh Bar Association over the issue of proposed enactment of the Uttar Pradesh Service Tribunal Act, 2021.

The Allahabad High court lawyers have been on strike from February 24.

While the association at Lucknow High Court is demanding that the tribunal be established in the state capital, the association at Allahabad High Court wants it to be set up in Prayagraj.

The Act proposes the establishment of a tribunal for expeditious disposal of service cases related to teaching and non-teaching staff of the educational institutions, receiving aid under the Uttar Pradesh State Universities Act, 1973.

The court said as per the demand charters given to the Allahabad High Court, the establishment of tribunal will “not satisfy the object of expeditious disposal of the cases concerned”.

The order said “by the absentation from judicial work, valuable judicial time has been criminally wasted”, which has affected judicial working of the Allahabad High Court “for other important jurisdictions also”. The Bench said the largest High Court of the country can’t afford such non-functionality of courts on any count.

The court passed three directions with the first one being that the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court is “requested to constitute appropriate dedicated Benches at Allahabad as well as at Lucknow for expeditious disposal of service matters related to teaching and non-teaching staff of aided institutions”.

The second direction was the “Legislature may complete the process of enacting the Act of 2021, if so desires, but, shall establish Educational Tribunals as proposed only after the leave of this Court”.

Lastly, the court said the state government “is requested to invite representatives” of the two Bar Associations “to have deliberations with regard to their demands”.