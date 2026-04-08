Allahabad High Court acquits man on death row for 2016 murder of NIA officer, wife

The Allahabad High Court has acquitted a man awarded death sentence by a Bijnor trial court in the 2016 murders of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer and his wife, and ordered to release him from jail.

Mohammad Tanzil, an NIA deputy superintendent of police (DSP), and his wife Farzana died of bullet injuries in an attack on the intervening night of April 2 and 3, 2016.

In May 2022, the Bijnor additional district judge (ADJ)’s court had awarded capital punishment to two accused in the case – Munir and Raiyyan. While Munir died in hospital after prolonged illness during his incarceration, Raiyyan has been in jail since after his arrest in 2016.

The single bench of Justice Siddharth of the Allahabad High Court, in its March 31 judgment, stated, “The court is of the view that the prosecution case is full of doubts and unexplained questionable conduct of the prosecution witnesses. It is a case of murder of an officer of National Investigation Agency (N.I.A.) and his wife. The officer was investigating a number of high profile cases relating to national security, including cases of terrorism. The police party camped at the place of incident for months together to work out the case. It detained a number of persons of places in and around the place of incident for a number of days, as admitted by the Prosecution Witnesses (specifically number 2,3 and 12), but could not find any reliable clue.”

The bench further noted that while Munir was a local criminal, Raiyyan was shown as his gang member.

It added, “Police got them named first in the statements of witnesses number 3 and 12 recorded under duress to work out the case and thereafter, before the trial court Raiyyan and Munir were named by witnesses of fact for the first time and they were convicted and sentenced by trial court.”

The order read, “Trial court has committed grave error in awarding capital punishment to the appellant (Raiyyan) which can be understood by the fact that trial court is at the lowest rung in the hierarchy of fear prevailing in our system. Therefore, this court is of the view that the judgment and order passed by the trial court deserves to be set aside and is set aside as such,” the bench of Justice Siddharth stated in the judgment.”

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It further stated, “Accordingly, the appellant is acquitted of all the charges levelled against him. The appellant has been in jail since April 7, 2016. He is directed to be released from jail forthwith, if not arrested in any other case. Let the copy of this judgment be sent to the trial court for compliance within a week.”

The bench also stated, “The matter was heard at length by a coordinate Division Bench (Hon’ble Justice Rajeev Gupta & Hon’ble Justice Harvir Singh) of this court but on account of difference in opinion between the Hon’ble Judges and dissenting judgments passed by them, the matter has been nominated to this Bench of third Judge by Hon’ble The Chief Justice.”

According to the prosecution, on the intervening night of April 2 and 3, 2016, Mohammad Tanzil along with wife Farzana, daughter Zimnish and son Shahbaz, was returning in his car after attending the marriage of his niece. His brother Raghib was also following them in another car along with his wife, daughter and son, it was claimed in the FIR.

When they reached the Talkatora culvert, two persons riding a motorcycle waylaid them and fired indiscriminately, leaving Tanzil and Farzana critically injured. The two children in the car escaped unhurt.

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While Tanzil was declared dead at a hospital, Farzana died during treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, on April 13.

After investigation, police filed a chargesheet against Raiyyan, Jaini, Tanjim and Rizwan on charges of murder and conspiracy. Another chargesheet was filed against Munir in August that year.

The trial court framed charges in October 2019 against Raiyyan, Rizwan, Tanjim, Jaini and Munir on charges of murder and conspiracy among others.

The trial court convicted Raiyyan and Munir and awarded them death sentence, their co-accused Tanzim, Rizwan and Jaini were acquitted for lack of evidence.