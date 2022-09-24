scorecardresearch
Allahabad HC sentences Ansari to five years in jail

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh on Friday passed the order reversing Ansari's acquittal in the case by a special Lucknow MP-MLA court in December 2020 on an appeal filed by the state government.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday sentenced jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to five-year imprisonment in a case registered against him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act in Lucknow in 1999.

The special court had acquitted Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, stating that the “prosecution could not prove the offence against him beyond reasonable doubt”.

The High Court on September 21 had also sentenced Ansari, who has been in jail since 2005, to seven-year imprisonment after finding him guilty of threatening and pointing a revolver at a jailor when he was lodged in the Lucknow district prison in 2003.

This was his first conviction so far in any case of the multiple FIRs filed against him.

He is currently lodged in Banda jail.

The HC in its Friday order said, “…this court is of the view that the accused-respondent is a gangster and he allegedly committed several offences…. Therefore, he is found guilty for offence under Section 2/3 (of the) Gangsters Act. Therefore, the impugned order dated 23.12.2020 passed by the trial court is hereby set aside. The accused is sentenced to five-year rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000.”

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 01:08:40 am
