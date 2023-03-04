HC rejects govt pleas seeking cancellation of Azam’s bail in 11 cases

THE ALLAHABAD High Court on Friday disposed of 11 applications filed by the Uttar Pradesh government seeking cancellation of bail given in as many cases to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

While disposing of the application filed in 2020 by the state government, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said, “…this court is of the view that if the state is of the opinion that despite the criminal history having been brought to the notice of the trial court, the trial court has not considered the same, it is always open for the state to move an application before the same court which has granted the bail. If the accused-respondent is not cooperating in the trial and violating the terms & conditions of the bail then the State has liberty under the law to move an appropriate application, if it so thinks.”

The court added, “The learned trial court should make every endeavour to conclude the trial proceeding at an early date.”

The 11 FIRs against Azam and others were based on complaints that the accused “evicted the complainants and their families and occupied their land for the said university”. The complaints were almost identical. While filing for cancellation of bail in the cases, the state said “the learned trial court did not consider the long criminal history of the accused-respondent, while enlarging him on bail”.

Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing on behalf of Azam, submitted that the “trial court has taken note of the criminal history registered against the accused-respondent in the orders impugned herein”.

Senior Advocate and Additional Advocate General M C Chaturvedi, who appeared for the state, submitted that “though the long criminal history of the accused-respondent was brought to the notice of the trial court at the time of hearing of the bail applications, but the trial court, except for mentioning one sentence that the accused-respondent had criminal history registered in other police stations, has not dealt with the criminal history of the accused-respondent”.