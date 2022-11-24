Allahabad HC rejects ex-BJP MLA’s plea for stay on conviction in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case

The Allahabad High Court has rejected a plea by former BJP MLA Vikram Saini seeking suspension of his conviction in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

A single bench of Justice Samit Gopal on Tuesday rejected Saini’s application, saying: “The conviction of the appellant/applicant if for rioting, rioting armed with deadly weapon, endangering life or personal safety of others, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation which had caused a law and order problem and had thrown the peace of the citizens out of gear.”

A Muzaffarnagar MP/MLA court on October 11 had sentenced Saini, then an MLA from Khatauli, and 10 others to two years of imprisonment in the riots case.