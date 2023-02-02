Allahabad HC rejects MLA Abbas Ansari’s plea seeking quashing of chargesheet

THE ALLAHABAD High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by Mau MLA and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari seeking quashing of the chargesheet against him (Abbas) in a case in which he allegedly threatened government officials in the run-up to the Assembly polls last year.

The case against Abbas, who is an MLA of SBSP, was registered on March 3 last year after he allegedly made the “threatening” remark.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said, “Considering the context and the intention with which the offending words were spoken in a public meeting, at this stage it cannot be said that the offence under Section 153-A IPC is not attracted against the petitioners.”

The court also said that the “scope of power under Section 482 Cr.P.C. is limited, and it should be exercised in exceptional cases where the complaint or charge sheet does not disclose any offence”. The petition was filed by MLA Abbas Ansari and one other person under CRPC section 482 (saving of inherent powers of High Court) seeking quashing of the chargesheet under sections for promoting communal enmity, undue influence or personation at an election, criminal conspiracy among others.

The petition also sought “quashing of the order of cognizance and summoning” passed on May 23 last year by the Mau MP/MLA court.

The FIR against Abbas and one other person was lodged after the SBSP candidate (Abbas) allegedly made a remark regarding transfers of officials during an election campaign for Mau Sadar constituency. Ansari’s lawyers submitted in court that the “said statement by no stretch of imagination would constitute an offence under Section 153-A IPC”.

On the other hand, the Government Advocate (GA) submitted that the investigating officer prepared a report that was sent to the Government for sanction of the prosecution against Ansari on May 3 last year. “Thereafter, the chargesheet has been submitted against both the petitioners,” the GA submitted.

The GA said that “if one looks at the video recording of the statement given” by Ansari in the public meeting, “the warning was not against government officials, but it was against all those who were feeling protected and saved under the then state government.”

