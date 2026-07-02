File affidavit so as not to interfere with ‘dispensation of justice’: Allahabad HC to UP govt on police freezing lawyer’s account

Listing the hearing for July 17, the bench also directed the cyber cell and the SBI branch manager to file counter-affidavits within two weeks. (File)

The Allahabad High Court has come down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh Police’s cyber cell for freezing the bank account of a lawyer on the ground that the fee paid to him by his client might be part of the amount the accused was charged with siphoning off, and directed the state government to file an affidavit so as not to interfere with the “dispensation of justice in courts”.

The division bench of Justices JJ Munir and Arun Kumar, in its order dated June 25, observed, “The petitioner is an Advocate. He can be paid his fee by the Government, by a respectable man or a man who is not so respectable. An Advocate could be defending an accused who is indeed involved in a big scam or fraud but when fee is remitted by such an accused to his learned Counsel in account the money cannot be said to be proceeds of crime.”