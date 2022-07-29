scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Allahabad HC junks CBI chargesheet against health officials

The case relates to the death of Mahendra Kumar Sharma, a senior clerk posted at the Pasgawan community health centre who was found dead on February 15, 2012 in a decomposed state.

Written by Asad Rehman | Lucknow |
July 29, 2022 4:02:31 am
NHRM scam, Death of healthcare staffer, allahabad high court, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe Allahabad High Court in its September 3, 2014 order had transferred the case to the CBI while hearing a petition filed by the deceased's wife. An expert panel of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi had concluded that the death was due to suicide.

The Allahabad High Court has quashed a chargesheet filed by the CBI and proceedings against six persons in a case of alleged suicide of a healthcare official posted in Lakhimpur Kheri district in 2012 which was linked to a purported scam in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM).

The case relates to the death of Mahendra Kumar Sharma, a senior clerk posted at the Pasgawan community health centre who was found dead on February 15, 2012 in a decomposed state. It was alleged that Sharma before his death had requested the then Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr JP Bhargav to issue an order of his transfer in writing and enquire about some missing documents, files and cheques connected with the NRHM scam. While hearing a petition filed by the six accused, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh in an order on July 7 quashed the chargesheet against the accused and also an order of Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI) in which cognisance of the offence was taken and the applicants were summoned to face trial.

As per the order, Sharma’s wife Mithlesh Sharma had “noticed numerous injuries” on his body and she “believed that her husband was killed by (health department officials) Rajesh Hans, SC Gupta, Kuldeep Mishra, Munna Lal Verma at the instance of Deputy CMO Balbir Singh and CMO JP Bhargav as he “was an honest man and did not connive with them in their misdeeds/corruption”.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

A day after Sharma was found dead, post-mortem was conducted and “two lacerated wounds and four contusions were found on the body and the doctor was of the opinion that the death was due to shock and asphyxia as a result of smothering”. An FIR was lodged subsequently, wherein it was alleged that it was a “homicidal death” and the health officials were named as accused. Also, a suicide note dated February 7, 2012, was recovered, accusing the officials of being responsible for the death and being involved in irregularities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...

The Allahabad High Court in its September 3, 2014 order had transferred the case to the CBI while hearing a petition filed by the deceased’s wife. An expert panel of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi had concluded that the death was due to suicide.

The CBI had then filed a chargesheet under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The applicants submitted in the court that the “mere mention of the names of the applicants in the suicide note would not make them culpable as the basic ingredients of instigation was conspicuously absent”.

During the probe, it was revealed that before committing suicide, Sharma had spoken to one Ashish Katiyar, a correspondent of Sudarshan News Channel, and the conversation was recorded on his mobile phone. The deceased during the phone call had threatened to commit suicide on account of his alleged harassment and the conversation is part of the CBI probe.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“There is nothing on record to demonstrate the intention of the deceased to commit suicide and, therefore, there was no occasion for the applicants to have dissuaded him from doing so,” the petitioners had submitted. They further said the “chargesheet does not disclose entire facts, rather there is concealment and the magistrate summoned the applicants without proper application of mind”. It was also submitted that Sharma was transferred on “administrative grounds along with the direction to relieve him from his duty with immediate effect”. However, the CBI said the accused had driven the deceased to end his life.

More from Lucknow

The court observed that a plain reading of the suicide note shows that there was no abetment on the part of the applicants for committing suicide by the deceased. “It is evident that the deceased perceived harassment by the applicants as he was transferred in frequent successions on administrative grounds. There is no evidence collected by the CBI to suggest that the applicants intended to instigate the deceased to commit suicide,” it added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder

5

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

Featured Stories

Solution to the engineering sector: Infrastructure, not buzzwords
Solution to the engineering sector: Infrastructure, not buzzwords
Presumed Guilty
Presumed Guilty
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Spectacular opening ceremony concludes, Team India march out in style
Commonwealth Games 2022

Spectacular opening ceremony concludes, Team India march out in style

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?
Explained

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Bengal school jobs scam: ED searches 4 more locations

Bengal school jobs scam: ED searches 4 more locations

Had Uddhav trusted Shinde, would have made him CM when ill: Kesarkar

Had Uddhav trusted Shinde, would have made him CM when ill: Kesarkar

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement