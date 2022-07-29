Allahabad HC junks CBI chargesheet against health officials

The Allahabad High Court has quashed a chargesheet filed by the CBI and proceedings against six persons in a case of alleged suicide of a healthcare official posted in Lakhimpur Kheri district in 2012 which was linked to a purported scam in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM).

The case relates to the death of Mahendra Kumar Sharma, a senior clerk posted at the Pasgawan community health centre who was found dead on February 15, 2012 in a decomposed state. It was alleged that Sharma before his death had requested the then Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr JP Bhargav to issue an order of his transfer in writing and enquire about some missing documents, files and cheques connected with the NRHM scam. While hearing a petition filed by the six accused, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh in an order on July 7 quashed the chargesheet against the accused and also an order of Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI) in which cognisance of the offence was taken and the applicants were summoned to face trial.

As per the order, Sharma’s wife Mithlesh Sharma had “noticed numerous injuries” on his body and she “believed that her husband was killed by (health department officials) Rajesh Hans, SC Gupta, Kuldeep Mishra, Munna Lal Verma at the instance of Deputy CMO Balbir Singh and CMO JP Bhargav as he “was an honest man and did not connive with them in their misdeeds/corruption”.

A day after Sharma was found dead, post-mortem was conducted and “two lacerated wounds and four contusions were found on the body and the doctor was of the opinion that the death was due to shock and asphyxia as a result of smothering”. An FIR was lodged subsequently, wherein it was alleged that it was a “homicidal death” and the health officials were named as accused. Also, a suicide note dated February 7, 2012, was recovered, accusing the officials of being responsible for the death and being involved in irregularities.

The Allahabad High Court in its September 3, 2014 order had transferred the case to the CBI while hearing a petition filed by the deceased’s wife. An expert panel of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi had concluded that the death was due to suicide.

The CBI had then filed a chargesheet under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The applicants submitted in the court that the “mere mention of the names of the applicants in the suicide note would not make them culpable as the basic ingredients of instigation was conspicuously absent”.

During the probe, it was revealed that before committing suicide, Sharma had spoken to one Ashish Katiyar, a correspondent of Sudarshan News Channel, and the conversation was recorded on his mobile phone. The deceased during the phone call had threatened to commit suicide on account of his alleged harassment and the conversation is part of the CBI probe.

“There is nothing on record to demonstrate the intention of the deceased to commit suicide and, therefore, there was no occasion for the applicants to have dissuaded him from doing so,” the petitioners had submitted. They further said the “chargesheet does not disclose entire facts, rather there is concealment and the magistrate summoned the applicants without proper application of mind”. It was also submitted that Sharma was transferred on “administrative grounds along with the direction to relieve him from his duty with immediate effect”. However, the CBI said the accused had driven the deceased to end his life.

The court observed that a plain reading of the suicide note shows that there was no abetment on the part of the applicants for committing suicide by the deceased. “It is evident that the deceased perceived harassment by the applicants as he was transferred in frequent successions on administrative grounds. There is no evidence collected by the CBI to suggest that the applicants intended to instigate the deceased to commit suicide,” it added.