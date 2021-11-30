Allahabad HC judge pays Dalit student’s fees from own pocket

A judge of the Allahabad High Court volunteered to pay Rs 15,000 fees for allocation of seat at IIT (BHU) Varanasi for a Dalit student after she could not arrange the money due to financial issues resulting from her father’s illness.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Lucknow Bench said the court on its own volunteered to contribute Rs 15,000 for the student so she can pursue her dream of studying at IIT.

The judge also directed the authorities at IIT, BHU Monday to create a supernumerary seat for the petitioner and even if no seat falls vacant to accommodate the girl, she should be allowed to continue the course.

The petitioner, Sanskriti Ranjan, had secured a seat in Mathematics and Computing (five years, Bachelor and Master of Technology — Dual Degree) course.

As per details in the court order, she had secured 95.6 per cent marks in Class X and 94 per cent in Class XII.

Ranjan had appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination for selection in the IITs and had secured 92.77 percentile marks in the examination and a 2,062 rank as a Scheduled Caste Category candidate. She then applied for JEE Advanced this year and secured 1,469 rank in the Scheduled Caste category.

However, she could not pay the fees as her father was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease and was advised to undergo a transplant and needs dialysis twice a week to survive. Due to ill health and the subsequent financial crisis due to the medical expenses and Covid-19, the petitioner could not arrange Rs 15,000 for allotment of a seat.

It was also brought to the attention of the court that Ranjan and her father wrote several times to the Joint Seat Allocation Authority for an extension of time, indicating a precarious condition for which she could not deposit the fee but no reply was received from the other side.

The lawyers assisting Ranjan informed the court of a Supreme Court judgment on November 22 in which the apex court had directed IIT Bombay to admit a Dalit student, Prince Jaibir Singh, by creating a supernumerary seat after he could not pay the fees on time due to technical glitches.